February 20, 1945-July 21, 2022

GREENE-Funeral Mass for Michael W. Squires, 77, of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Frantz Augustin officiating. Private Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery in Greene where there will be Military Honors conducted by Tack-Barnett Post 268 American Legion of Greene. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Michael William Squires was born on February 20, 1945, the third of four children born to Everett and Florence (Smith) Squires and passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving daughters.

He received his education in public school graduating from Greene High School in 1963. Michael enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served his country stateside during the Vietnam Era.

Michael was united in marriage to Claudia A. Nielsen on April 1, 1967 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The couple was blessed with four daughters: Jennifer, Marianne, Karen, and Rebecca. While raising his family he farmed, delivered motorhomes and owned and operated Squires Trucking. Claudia passed away April 24, 2021.

Michael has been a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. In recent years, Mike served the community by cleaning headstones at the local cemeteries.

Living family members include his daughters: Jennifer (Peter) Targos of Peoria, IL; Marianne (Chad) Nielsen of Greene, IA; Karen (Tim) Brown of Rockwell, IA; Rebecca (Jeff) Reimers of Rockwell, IA; twelve grandchildren: Michael Targos, Marcus Targos, Katherine Targos, Sean Nielsen, Cain Nielsen, William Nielsen, Emersyn Brown, Ryann Orton, Everett Brown, Lane Kollmann, Josephine Kollmann and Reva Reimers; 2 siblings Mary Lou (Dennis) Ott of Greene and Joseph (Louise) Squires of Greene.

He was preceded in death by his wife Claudia, his parents, and his sister, Nancy Kyhl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Michael may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 641-823-4457 www.counsellwoodley.com