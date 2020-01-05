{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Sinclair

Michael Sinclair

8-14-56 — 12-30-19

Mike Sinclair, 63, of Hudson (formerly of Waterloo), IA passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 14, 1956, in Orange County, California to dad Jerry (Donna) Sinclair and mom Joan (Duane) Richardson.

Mike is survived by Mylora Sinclair; along with three children; Michelle (Eric) Zuck, Matt Sinclair, Mylinda (Clark) Blau; doting grandchildren; Mia, Ava, Zoa, Aria, Mattilynn, Nora and Dean, siblings; Daryl Richardson and Cherri Brown, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mom Joan (Duane) Richardson, brother Donny Sinclair, and sister Deedee Daubs.

Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. He was fun, genuine, hard-working, touched many hearts, and made positive impacts that will be long-lasting throughout his friends and family. His charisma and smile will be deeply missed.

Please join us in the celebration of life on January 11, 2020, from 10 am-2 pm at Lofty’s – 3480 Lafayette Rd., Evansdale, IA. Mike’s final wishes were to spend eternity among the ocean, so his ashes will be spread at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Sinclair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments