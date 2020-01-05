Michael Sinclair

8-14-56 — 12-30-19
Mike Sinclair, 63, of Hudson (formerly of Waterloo), IA passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 14, 1956, in Orange County, California to dad Jerry (Donna) Sinclair and mom Joan (Duane) Richardson.
Mike is survived by Mylora Sinclair; along with three children; Michelle (Eric) Zuck, Matt Sinclair, Mylinda (Clark) Blau; doting grandchildren; Mia, Ava, Zoa, Aria, Mattilynn, Nora and Dean, siblings; Daryl Richardson and Cherri Brown, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mom Joan (Duane) Richardson, brother Donny Sinclair, and sister Deedee Daubs.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. He was fun, genuine, hard-working, touched many hearts, and made positive impacts that will be long-lasting throughout his friends and family. His charisma and smile will be deeply missed.
Please join us in the celebration of life on January 11, 2020, from 10 am-2 pm at Lofty’s – 3480 Lafayette Rd., Evansdale, IA. Mike’s final wishes were to spend eternity among the ocean, so his ashes will be spread at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.