On April 7, 2023, Michael Scott passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He had all of his children and wife with him in his final moments. He was blessed much in life and has blessed many. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lanore Snell; his three brothers, Danny Snell, Michael Snell, Randy Scott. He is survived by his wife Lori and his four children. Celebration of life will be held on April 15 at 2pm at 202 E 1st Street in Waterloo, Iowa.