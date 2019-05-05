(1966-2019)
WATERLOO — Michael S. “Mike” Yates, 52, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, May 1.
He was born June 15, 1966, in Waupaca, Wis., son of Dan and Patsy Galvin Yates. He married Erin Elisabeth Roe in Las Vegas on July 29, 2004.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1984. Mike worked as a manager for Heilig-Meyers and was a professional driver for Wonder Bread and Greenline Polymer. He attended River’s Edge Christian Church.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Emily Yates of Waterloo; a son, Jack Yates of Waterloo; his parents, of Waterloo; a sister, Lisa Macs of Austin‚ Texas; his maternal grandmother, Mae Galvin of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews; and his Australian shepherd, Bear.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather, Garold Galvin; his paternal grandparents, William and Lucille Yates; and his retrievers, Jake and Luke.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend St., Waterloo, with inurnment to take place at a later date. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. today, May 5, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was going to the zoo, playing board games, ball games, or recitals. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs.
