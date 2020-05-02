× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1949-2020)

WATERLOO -- Michael S. Kauffman, 70, died Sunday, April 26, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

He was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Herbert and Alice (Card) Kauffman. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1968. Mike worked as a custodian for Waterloo West High for almost 40 years. On Sept. 13, 1969, he married Becky Lemmon at the EUB Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Jon Kauffman of Waterloo; a daughter, Kerri (Mike) McKim of Spirit Lake; two grandchildren, Owen and Maggie McKim; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Larry Kauffman; and a sister, Judy, who died as an infant.

Services: A service will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, IA, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Mike was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs and was dedicated to Waterloo West High.

