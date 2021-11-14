 Skip to main content
Michael Richard Grieger

Michael Richard Grieger

Michael Richard Grieger

August 17, 1954-November 12, 2021

Mike died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his fiancé, Heather Brustkern, his sons, Matt (Miranda) and Ben, (Stephanie) both of Minnesota, two sisters, Sandy (Ron) and Suzie (Jim) both of Illinois. Also survived by two nephews, Andrew and Ian and several grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing and time spent with family. Despite his diagnosis, he retained his humor and optimism. May send cards to 1209 Magnolia Pkwy, Waterloo, 50701.

