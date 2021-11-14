Michael Richard Grieger
August 17, 1954-November 12, 2021
Mike died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his fiancé, Heather Brustkern, his sons, Matt (Miranda) and Ben, (Stephanie) both of Minnesota, two sisters, Sandy (Ron) and Suzie (Jim) both of Illinois. Also survived by two nephews, Andrew and Ian and several grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing and time spent with family. Despite his diagnosis, he retained his humor and optimism. May send cards to 1209 Magnolia Pkwy, Waterloo, 50701.
