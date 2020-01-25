Michael Regenold

(1939-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael W. Regenold, 80, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Morbridge, S.D., son of Stephen Matthew and Mildred Belle (Gruver) Regenold.
Michael graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Waterloo for 31 years, retiring in 1992.
Survived by: a brother, David (Susan) Regenold of Gilbertville; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Ruth Olesnicak; and four brothers Wilbur, Steve, Tommy, and Burley Regenold.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Michael had attended the Free Methodist Church in Waterloo and was a very charitable person. In his free time Michael enjoyed woodworking and playing his guitar.
