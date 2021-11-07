September 25, 1960-November 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Michael Reed Taylor, 61, of Cedar Falls, peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Thursday November 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by loving family.

He was born on September 25, 1960 in Waterloo, IA as the son of George Merle and Joyce Ann (Tanner) Taylor. He proudly graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979 and later studied electrical engineering at Hawkeye Community College. He married Stacy Grapp January 9, 1982 in Cedar Falls and later divorced. He married Trudy Timm on January 1, 2011 in Nashua and they shared over thirty happy years together. He had been loyally employed at Community Motors in Cedar Falls for the past 17 years as a Service Advisor.

Survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brandon (Emily) Taylor of Cedar Falls and Jacob (Kristina) Taylor of Hudson; daughter Lindsey Taylor of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Ava, Eddie, Will, Calvin, and Carly; his mother, Joyce Taylor of Cedar Falls; sister Lindy (Melinda) Andersen of Grundy Center; and brother, Christopher of Conrad.

Mike loved fishing and often spent weekends in his boat on the mighty Mississippi River. He loved race nights at various local racetracks. He religiously frequented his grandsons’ hockey practices, and he almost never missed a Waterloo Black Hawks home game.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 11th from 5:00-8:00PM at Richardson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be Friday, November 12th at 11:00AM at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com