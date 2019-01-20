Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Michael R. Oberle, 77, of Waterloo, died Jan. 12 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Vincent R. and Maryann (Studebaker) Oberle. He married Kathryn M. Pierson on April 19, 1965, in Phoenix. She died Oct. 14, 2016.

Michael was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked at John Deere Engine Works for 33 years, retiring in 1996.

Survived by: three daughters, Khristina Thiessen of Dubuque, Miki (Brad) Cox of Waterloo and Veronica Oberle of Bradenton, Fla.; six grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Ben, Adam, Kassandra and Cody; two brothers, Pat Oberle of Minneapolis and George (Dee) Oberle of Little Rock, Ark.; and three sisters, Dixie McCann of Cedar Falls, Darlene (Hugh) Ripple of Rochester, Minn., and Vickie (Gary) Weavers of Solon.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Michael V. Oberle; and a granddaughter, Laura Cox.

Services: There will be no services or visitation. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Michael loved to golf at his favorite course, Byrnes Park Golf Course in Waterloo.

