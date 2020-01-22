Michael R. “Mike” Sires

(1955-2020)
SHELL ROCK -- Michael “Mike” Roy Sires, 64, of Shell Rock, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born July 4, 1955, in Waukon, son of Roy and Barbara (Gifford) Sires. On May 10, 1975, he married Sheryl Walker at St. Timothy Church in Cedar Falls.
Mike graduated from Central High School in 1973. Over the years he was employed with Clutes Grocery Store, Headford Brothers Foundry, Hawkeye Steel, Advanced Heat Treat and John Deere, where he would eventually retire.
He was one of the first members of the Black Hawk Metro Disc Golf Club and helped officiate the PDGA World Championship in Cincinnati in 1988.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Amy Kramer of Shell Rock; a son, Adam (Ashley) Sires of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Mason and Jordan Kramer; his mother, Barbara Gifford of Waterloo; and a brother, Mervin (Jane) Sires of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Black Hawk Metro Disc Golf Club or to the family for a later designation to the “Sportsmans Club.”
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
On a family camping trip out West, he and his brother Merv ran to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back up. Mike also liked to play cards and enjoyed time spent with the same card group for over 50 years. His cousin Mark got him into being a roadie for the Mitchell Pitts Band.
