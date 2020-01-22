Michael R. “Mike” Sires

(1955-2020)

SHELL ROCK -- Michael “Mike” Roy Sires, 64, of Shell Rock, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born July 4, 1955, in Waukon, son of Roy and Barbara (Gifford) Sires. On May 10, 1975, he married Sheryl Walker at St. Timothy Church in Cedar Falls.

Mike graduated from Central High School in 1973. Over the years he was employed with Clutes Grocery Store, Headford Brothers Foundry, Hawkeye Steel, Advanced Heat Treat and John Deere, where he would eventually retire.

He was one of the first members of the Black Hawk Metro Disc Golf Club and helped officiate the PDGA World Championship in Cincinnati in 1988.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Amy Kramer of Shell Rock; a son, Adam (Ashley) Sires of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Mason and Jordan Kramer; his mother, Barbara Gifford of Waterloo; and a brother, Mervin (Jane) Sires of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his father.