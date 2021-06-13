WATERLOO-Michael R. “Mike” Hutchison, 80, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, November 1, 2020. Mike was born November 16, 1939, in Waterloo, to Raymond E. and Margaret R. Nauman Hutchison. He graduated from West High School in 1958 and attended UNI. He served in the United States Army stationed in Germany (1960-64). He married Elvira “Ellie” C. Geis May 10, 1963, in Mannheim Sandhoffen, West Germany. Mike worked in Finance Mortgage Lending at The Leavitt & Johnson Company 1964 to 1986, then at MidAmerica Savings Bank, and finally at Trammell Crow (CB Richard Ellis), a facilities management company, where he was a property manager for a bank client with 30 buildings in Iowa and Illinois. He was Past President of the Waterloo Lions Club 1993-94 and Lions District Cabinet Secretary 1998-99. Mike was an avid gardener for over 50 years and canned hundreds of jars of produce from his garden including green beans, carrots, beets, tomatoes, and tomato juice. His other great passion was boating and chasing fish, some catching, mostly chasing. Survived by his wife, Ellie; son Robert “Bob” (Kristi) Hutchison of Florence, AZ; grandsons, Matthew Hutchison of Cedar Falls and Cory Hutchison of Breckenridge, CO; cousins, Sue and Gary Schulz and Judy Champion of Osage. Preceded by his parents. Services 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 15 at Locke Funeral Home with military honors following services. Visitation for one hour before services. Inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society for GIST Research. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.