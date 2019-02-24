Michael R. Meaney

(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Michael Raymond Meaney, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Friendship Village.
He was born July 13, 1925, in Lissycasey, County Clare, Ireland, son of Simon and Teresa McGrath Meaney. He married Mercedes Murphy on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Michael was employed with Iowa Public Service/MidAmerican Energy for 36 years, retiring in 1988. He was president and treasurer for his local Union 944 IBEW and also served on the United Way board.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, David Meaney of Cedar Rapids, Mike Jr. (Kay) of Waterloo, Tom (Nancy) Meaney of South Elgin, Ill., and Philip (Lisa) Meaney of Cedar Rapids; four daughters, Maria Moothart and Mercedes (Bruce) Hayes, both of Cedar Rapids, Grace (Dr. Troy) Ivey of Waverly and Sheila (Jason) Richter of Cedar Falls; 21 grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Elizabeth) Moothart, Sarah Moothart, Elizabeth (Patrick) Tomka, BJ (Michelle) Meaney, Trish (Roberto) Cruz, Morgan Meaney, Catie (Hunter) Scott, Lt. Shawn Meaney, Nicholas (CJ) Hayes, Lucas Hayes, Zachary (Beth) Hayes, Catie Ivey, Michael Ivey, Bobby (Mary Rose) Ivey, Emily Ivey, Ryan Meaney, Kayla Meaney, Kyle Meaney, Tyler Meaney, Alexis (Nate) Buss and CJ Richter; 10 great-grandchildren, Wren Moothart, Delaney and Evelyn Tomka, Gabriel, Brendan, and Lauren Meaney, Phoebe Scott, Caleb, Garrett, and Dylan Hayes; a brother, Thomas (Mary) Meaney of County Cork, Ireland; and a brother-in-law, James Daly of Ennis, County Clare.
Preceded in death by: two infant children, Sean Patrick and Faith Rachel; two brothers, James (Anne) Meaney and Bernie (Emily) Meaney; three sisters, Peggy (Jim) Naughton, Irene (Sonny) Browne and Celine Daly; a son-in-law, Dr. William “Bill” Moothart.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 2 p.m. rosary and 4 p.m. vigil service. Visitation is also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
