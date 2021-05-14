May 12, 1951-May 12, 2021
WASHBURN-Michael Paul Bedard, 70, of Washburn, died Wednesday, May 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born May 12, 1951 in Waterloo, the son of Joseph and Agnes Farrell Bedard. He married Diane Christopher on August 4, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Michael was employed as a professional painter in both commercial and residential.
Survivors include: his wife, Diane of Washburn; his daughters, Bridget (Barry) Thome of Waterloo, Jodi (Travis) Kuecker of Washburn, and Kelli (Matt) Wagner of Washburn; 10 grandchildren, Abrah Luchtenburg, Brady Thome, Brock Thome, Alaney Kuecker, Camden Kuecker, Cael Kuecker, Drey Wagner, Addelynn Kuecker, Gage Wagner, and Myla Wagner; his brothers, Donald Bedard of Hudson and Dick (Claudie) Bedard of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: his parents, his sisters in infancy, Mary Agnes Bedard and Jeanette Marie Bedard; his brother, Pat (Karen) Bedard; his sister-in-law, Sandi Bedard; his nephew, Little Pat Bedard; his niece, Julie Bedard.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 am Saturday, May 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4—7 pm Friday, May 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 pm vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. The mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.