May 12, 1951-May 12, 2021

WASHBURN-Michael Paul Bedard, 70, of Washburn, died Wednesday, May 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born May 12, 1951 in Waterloo, the son of Joseph and Agnes Farrell Bedard. He married Diane Christopher on August 4, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

Michael was employed as a professional painter in both commercial and residential.

Survivors include: his wife, Diane of Washburn; his daughters, Bridget (Barry) Thome of Waterloo, Jodi (Travis) Kuecker of Washburn, and Kelli (Matt) Wagner of Washburn; 10 grandchildren, Abrah Luchtenburg, Brady Thome, Brock Thome, Alaney Kuecker, Camden Kuecker, Cael Kuecker, Drey Wagner, Addelynn Kuecker, Gage Wagner, and Myla Wagner; his brothers, Donald Bedard of Hudson and Dick (Claudie) Bedard of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by: his parents, his sisters in infancy, Mary Agnes Bedard and Jeanette Marie Bedard; his brother, Pat (Karen) Bedard; his sister-in-law, Sandi Bedard; his nephew, Little Pat Bedard; his niece, Julie Bedard.