Michael O. (Mike) Mauer, died at home suddenly of natural causes around January 27, 2020.

He was born February 20, 1950, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of the late Othmar (Ole) and Ardis Handrup (Andersen) Mauer. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1968. He married Julie Sands on May 25, 1968. They later divorced.

Two daughters from this union are Jennifer Jackson (Greg) of Parkersburg, and Tina Niedert (Dennis) of Nashua. He is also survived by his children, Tammy Quinn (Dan) of Cedarville, Illinois, Dustin Newhoff of Cedar Falls, Lillian Nielsen and Daniel Nielsen of Janesville, one sister, Becky Redenius (Bryan) of Parkersburg, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He worked for John Deere for a short time and then was self-employed for many years as a contractor.

Michael was well-known for his skills in building and remodeling, both residential and commercial structures. More recently he was employed at the Black’s Building in downtown Waterloo serving as the building maintenance man. Prior to retiring in 2017 he also served as the maintenance man for the Village Co-Operative, a retirement complex in Waterloo.