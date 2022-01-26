September 12, 1960-January 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Michael Neil Snell, 61, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 24, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born September 12, 1960, in Decorah, the son of Neil and Karen Wenthold Snell. He is preceded in death by his life long partner Diane Luck.

Michael was employed in maintenance at Tyson Fresh Meats until his retirement.

Survivors include: his father, Neil of Cedar Falls; his mother, Karen Snell of Waterloo; his son, Tony (LeaAnne) Snell of Waterloo; his daughter, Danielle Luck of Waterloo; his grandson, Charlie Snell of Waterloo; his siblings, Wayne Snell of Waterloo, Terry (Linda) Snell of Waterloo, and Vicki (Dan) Parsons of Waterloo, step siblings, Kevin (Jan) Scott of Waterloo, Mike (Lori) Scott of Waterloo, and Kenda Thompson of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his brother, Danny Snell and his step mother, Lenore Snell, step brother, Randy Scott.

Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 28, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 5—7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a rosary at 6:45 p.m. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

