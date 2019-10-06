(2002-2019)
VINTON — Michael “Mike” Paul Betterton, 17, died at home Thursday, Oct. 3.
He was born on May 8, 2002, in Waterloo, the son of Matt and Jodie (Scott) Betterton.
Survived by: his parents; his brothers, John and Scott; maternal grandparents, Derrell and Mickey Scott of Independence / Vinton; paternal grandparents, Pat and John Betterton of Vinton; aunts and uncles, Chuck (Kim) Betterton of Vinton and children, Morgan and Charlie, Becky (Morgan) Kuper of Jesup and children, Taylor, Jake, Paige, Sam, Maddie and Jack, Paul (Lisa) Betterton and children, Keaton, Kelsey, Kolton, Kaylee, Katie and Kaden, Travis (Jessica Scott of Alburnett / Vinton and children Madeline, Abigail and Isabelle.
Memorial services: 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:15 p.m. today at the middle school.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be left for the Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling and soccer programs.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
The memories we have with Mike are filled with laughter, energy and love. He could make friends with anyone. Mike immensely enjoyed spending time helping his grandparents and adored his big brothers and looked up to them. He will be missed not only by his family but also a long line of wrestling and soccer teammates and friends.
