Michael ‘Mike' Markey

(1954-2020)

WATERLOO — Michael F. “Mike” Markey, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

He was born Jan. 6, 1954 in Perris, Calif., son of John and Marilyn Benn Markey. He was a 1971 graduate of Marshalltown High School. He married Vicky Harris on May 4, 1974, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Mike served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an aircraft mechanic while in the Navy. He worked as a truck driver for Whitaker Foods Inc. for 14 years and Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing for 17 years, retiring in 2012.

He was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Tim Markey; a daughter, Melissa (John) Owens, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, William Owens, Brandon Jensen, Anna and Austin Markey; and two brothers, Steve (Luan) Markey of New Virginia and Tom (Connie) Markey of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Family directed Celebration of Life Service: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel assisted family with arrangements, (319) 233-3146.