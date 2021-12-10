November 18, 1951-December 8, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Michael “Mike” L. Peyton, 70, of rural Independence, IA, died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.

Mike was born on November 18, 1951, in Independence, IA, the son of Dorrence G. “Dutch” and Clara B. (McGuire) Peyton. He was raised on the family farm in rural Independence. From cutting and stacking hay to milking and taking care of cows he learned all there is to farming from his parents.

In 1970, he graduated from the Jefferson High School in Independence. Shortly after graduating he met Alice J. Althaus at the Gayla ballroom in Independence, and were later married on June 7, 1974, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Together they made their home on his family farm just north of Otterville, IA, where he continued to hobby farm for many years. Mike worked as a Product Design Technician at John Deeres in Waterloo, IA, after 34 years, he retired in 2012.

Mike is survived by his wife, Alice Peyton, Independence, IA, his sons, Dade (Stacey) Peyton, Hazelton, IA, and Michael (Amanda) Peyton, Independence, IA, three beloved grandchildren, Caiden, Kassidy, and Levi, a brother Harry (Conny) Peyton, Hazelton, IA, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dutch and Clara Peyton, and two sisters, Edna “Patty” Smith, Judy Peyton, and a brother, Patrick Peyton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA, with Rev. Robert Solon presiding. Burial will be held at the Otterville Cemetery. A Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.

