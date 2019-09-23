(1968-2019)
DYSART – Michael “Mike” James Irvine, 51, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Dysart, died Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Luke’s UnityPoint Hospital.
He was born May 3, 1968, son of William and Burnetta (Worthen) Irvine of rural Dysart. Mike married Valerie Young on Sept. 26, 1992, at Traer United Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Dysart-Geneseo in 1987 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991. Mike was employed by Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 20 years, working as a unex system administrator, then moved into intrusion/detection for internet security. In recent years, he had been self-employed as a web developer.
Survived by: his wife; his parents, William and Burnetta Irvine of Cedar Falls; a brother, Tom (Jo) Irvine of Dysart; two sisters, Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton and Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls; nine nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and -nephews; his parents-in-law, Sam and Ellen Young of Traer; a brother-in-law, Robert (Shelly) Young of Urbandale; and a special family friend, Brooke Theisen of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents; an aunt, Mary Irvine; his nephew, Nick Irvine; and a sister-in-law, Sheri Irvine.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at United Presbyterian Church, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Mike and Valerie were season ticket holders for Roughriders Hockey for 20 years, and they especially enjoyed being host parents to four Roughrider players, Matt Tomassoni, Michael Parks, Brock Carlston and Blake Butzow. He enjoyed taking pictures while flying his drones and technology, especially Apple.
