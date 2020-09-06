Michael “Mike” J. Marr

(1957—2020)
Michael “Mike” Joseph Marr, 62, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 1, at the Western Home Martin Suites, Cedar Falls. He was born September 20, 1957, in Waterloo, son of George J. and Eileen M. (Showalter) Marr. Mike attended River Hills, North Star Community Services, and in the fall of 2008 entered the EPI group home program, before “retiring” to the Western Home in September 2019. We are grateful to all of them for the care and enrichment to his life.
Mike was the ultimate “gentle” man cowboy; often recognized by his badge and cowboy hat. He loved his trips to the library, bowling, listening to music, strumming his guitar, and watching movies—none better than a good western, and a little Star Trek.
He is survived by his siblings: Donna (Tom) Powers and Merrill (Carol) Marr of Waterloo; Kay (Tom) Royer of Marietta, GA; and Dan (Julie) Marr of Scottsdale, AZ; his honorary brother, Fr. Terry Brennan of Milwaukee, WI; 17 nieces and nephews; and the caring staffs at North Star, EPI, and Martin Suites.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and John; and his Godparents, Vince and Margaret Riedel.
Funeral Services will be 10AM Wednesday, September 9, at Locke Funeral Home with burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be held one hour before services. Memorials may be directed to North Star Community Services, Western Home Martin Suites, or Exceptional Persons Inc. (EPI). Due to COVID, the family requests masks to be worn. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more: www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Happy Trails cowboy, till we meet again.
