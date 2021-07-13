Michael “Mike” Gary McCully

On April 10, 1987, Mike was united in marriage with Shelley Jane Sinram at Cedarloo Church of Christ in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After their marriage the couple lived for a short time in Waterloo, then Waverly before moving to Clarksville, where they lived most of their married lives. Mike was employed at Mediacom where through the years he worked as a technician and lineman.

Mike was a member of Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo and was baptized on August 21, 1991. He served on the Clarksville Fire Department for 26 years, during that time Mike served as a Lieutenant and Assistant Chief. Mike participated in the Memorial Ride & Drive for Lyric & Elizabeth, two RAGBRAI’s with his son Ryan and Golf Clash. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley with his son Brian, golfing with his dad and attending the Waterloo Black Hawk Hockey games. Mike was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan and nothing brought him more enjoyment than smoking meals in the backyard for family and friends. Mike’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and attending their events. Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand. His final act of selflessness was the gift of life through organ donation.