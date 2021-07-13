November 17, 1962-July 10, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-Michael “Mike” Gary McCully, age 58, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Gary Michael and Jacqueline Fay (Newsum) McCully on November 17, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa. Mike graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1981.
On April 10, 1987, Mike was united in marriage with Shelley Jane Sinram at Cedarloo Church of Christ in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After their marriage the couple lived for a short time in Waterloo, then Waverly before moving to Clarksville, where they lived most of their married lives. Mike was employed at Mediacom where through the years he worked as a technician and lineman.
Mike was a member of Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo and was baptized on August 21, 1991. He served on the Clarksville Fire Department for 26 years, during that time Mike served as a Lieutenant and Assistant Chief. Mike participated in the Memorial Ride & Drive for Lyric & Elizabeth, two RAGBRAI’s with his son Ryan and Golf Clash. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley with his son Brian, golfing with his dad and attending the Waterloo Black Hawk Hockey games. Mike was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan and nothing brought him more enjoyment than smoking meals in the backyard for family and friends. Mike’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and attending their events. Mike was always willing to lend a helping hand. His final act of selflessness was the gift of life through organ donation.
Mike died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa, of natural causes. Mike is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Marguerite Newsum; paternal grandfather, Joseph McCully; paternal grandparents, Lorraine and Thomas Graham; nephew, Joshua David Ingle and brother-in-law, Tim Sinram.
Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shelley of Clarksville; his son, Brian (Rhiannon) McCully of Shell Rock, Iowa, and their children, Faith, Brior and Brynn; son, Ryan (Amber) McCully of Clarksville and their children, Issac, Chase, Paxton and future baby girl; parents, Gary and Jacqueline McCully of Traer, Iowa; in-laws, Ted and Mary Sinram of Clarksville; three sisters, Sandraeline (David) Ingle of Traer, Tammy McCully of Waterloo and Cherie (Kent) Klotz of Yellow Springs, Ohio; brother-in-law Mark (Jolynn) Sinram, Sisters-in-law Kelly (Kendall) Smith and Gail Sinram; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
