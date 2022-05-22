Michael (Mike) E. Codner, 74, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his home in rural Bristow, Iowa. Mike was born on August 2, 1947 to Harry H. and Mary Javotte (Weires) Codner. Mike graduated from Allison-Bristow Community Schools in 1965. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Dralle on August 13, 1966 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allison, Iowa. Mike and Dorothy lived in Waverly and Allison before moving to their current acreage and working farm in rural Bristow in 1972. Mike was employed at John Deere, Waterloo Iowa. He worked in many different areas throughout his time there. He retired in 1994. While he had always had a hand in agriculture, upon his retirement he engaged in this passion on a full-time basis. Over the years he has raised swine, cattle and crop farmed – he spent his final days doing what he loved – putting in the crops. Mike was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene, Iowa and served as an usher and on the Pastoral Council for many years. Mike served as a member and President of the Allison-Bristow Athletic Boosters, Butler County Fair Board, Iowa Association of County Fairs, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, member and President of the Butler County Cattlemen’s Association and recently received the Butler County Cattlemen of the Year award. Mike enjoyed fishing, woodworking and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, including the many memorable trips taken to Codner’s Holiday House in Red Lake, Ontario. Mike is survived by his wife of 55-years, Dorothy Codner, his children John (Shelly) Codner, of Dumont, Carol (Rod) Ballhagen of Allison, Kristie (Troy) Kramer of Marshalltown and Craig (Stephanie) Codner of Shell Rock, brothers Bob (Kathy) Codner of Urbandale and Bill (RaeAnn) Codner of Allison, sister-in-law Linda (Don) Heyer, of Waverly, brother-in-law, Joe (Nadean) Dralle of Clarksville, grandchildren Kayla Noelting, Jeffery Codner, Michael Ballhagen, Jerod Ballhagen, Tim Kramer, Amber McFarland, A.J. Kramer, Austin Codner, Cody Codner, Brady Codner and Maxwell Codner and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Javotte Codner, parents-in-law, Albert and Nida Dralle and two brothers, Steve Codner and Pat Codner.