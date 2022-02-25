October 10, 1958-February 22, 2022

Michael (Mike) Charles Dvorak, age 63, passed away on February 22nd. He was born in Cresco, IA on October 10, 1958 to Robert and Joyce Dvorak. Mike met Mary, his future wife and love of 44 years in elementary school when his family moved to Waterloo, IA. Mike and Mary began dating in high school and were united in marriage on July 30, 1977. They welcomed three children, Michael, Joshua, and Nathan, and relocated to Fairbank, IA in 1994. Mike spent 26 years serving the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office and had recently retired in September 2020.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Dvorak, of Fairbank, IA; his sons Michael Dvorak (Aimee Hilger) of Olathe, KS; Joshua (Kristen) Dvorak of Fairbank, IA; and Nathan Dvorak of Dubuque, IA; daughter-in-law, Mary Dvorak, of Strawberry Point, IA; and eight grandchildren, McKenzie, MyKayla, Abigail, Isabel, Ava, Jude, Oakley, and Cash. Mike is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Terry and Gary Dvorak.

According to his wishes, Mike has been taken for cremation and a Celebration of Life service will be held on a date to be determined in Summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the Cedar Bend Humane Society Charitable Foundation in Waterloo, IA or the American Legion Post 552 in Fairbank, IA.