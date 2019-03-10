Michael 'Mike' Bullis

(1959-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael W. “Mike” Bullis, 59, of Cedar Falls and formerly of New York, died Tuesday March 5, at home of Multiple Myeloma, MDS, and AML.
He was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Queens Village, N.Y., son of Orville Williams and Maureen (Burke) Bullis. He graduated from Smithtown High School in Smithtown, N.Y. Mike worked for Steel Workers Union in New York. He moved to Cedar Falls in 2002 and worked for Eller Insulation for several years.
Mike married Tempest Thomas on Oct. 22, 2008, in Evansdale.
Survivors: his wife; his parents of Smithtown, N.Y.; a daughter, Ashley (Chaz Weber) Bullis of Waterloo; three sons, Andrew Thomas‚ Casey Murray and Jesse Murray, all of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Oliver Murray and Henry Murray; three brothers, William “Bill” (Janine) Bullis of Mount Sinai, N.Y., John (Nancy) Bullis of Greenfield Center, N.Y., and Kevin (Lesley) Bullis of Port Jefferson, N.Y.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephen Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.