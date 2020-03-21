Michael ‘Mick' Miller

(1945-2020)

WAVERLY — Michael “Mick” Clarence Miller, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, March 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

He was born April 15, 1945, in Waverly, son of William and Faith (Freeman) Miller. He married Verna Ball on July 2, 1961, in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1963.

He worked for several businesses — Dick’s Conoco DX, Carnation, Kay Enterprise, United Hydraulics and Gemco Toppers to name a few. He was a welder at Terex in Waverly for 36 years, retiring in 2008.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Lyndi (Paul) Elledge of Pilot Knob, Mo., and Barb (Doug) Michael of Riceville; a son, David (Shawn) Miller of Waverly; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Frank Miller of Marshalltown, Gary Miller of Shell Rock and Bob (Paula) Miller of Fowler, Calif.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister-in-law, Betty Miller; and his in-laws, Frank and Alice Ball.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Following a private family viewing, Mick will be cremated. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements, 352-1187.