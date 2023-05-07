August 15, 1946-May 1, 2023

FREDERIKA-Michael (Mic) Leonard Axon, 76, of Frederika, Iowa passed away from natural causes at his home on May 1, 2023. Per his wishes, no funeral service will be held. A family gathering to celebrate his life will be held later.

Born to Leonard and Marjorie Eckhardt Axon, Mic entered this world on the family farm near Traer, Iowa on August 15, 1946. He attended Traer Public Schools through second grade and graduated from Tripoli Community Schools in 1964. Following the 30 years working for Deere & Co., Mic spent his retirement pursuing his love of photography and embracing nature by capturing photos of wildlife, particularly birds.

Mic is survived by his sister Joyce (Ron) Opfer of West Des Moines and brother-in-law Don Buls of Tripoli. In addition, he leaves behind ten nieces and nephews: Julie Johnson, Brent (Laura) Buls, Dawn (George) Bazarko, Melanie (Curt) Aalderks, Rhonda (Kent) Davis, Kevin (Sandy) Axon, Kristie (Scott) Leistikow, Craig Axon, Shelly Walderbach and David (Nicole) Opfer. Also surviving are numerous grand- nieces and grandnephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Carol Buls and Norma Axon, brother John Axon, sister-in-law Glenyce Axon, niece Karen Buls and nephew David Johnson.

Mic loved anything pertaining to nature. He was in his element hiking the woods and photographing wildlife. He was known to make three trips to his bird feeders in a day’s time to make sure his feathered friends were well-fed.

Memorials in the name of Michael Axon can be directed to the family to benefit the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, a state-wide nonprofit conservation organization that protects and restores Iowa’s land, water and wildlife.

Mic was a friend to all and will be deeply missed.

“Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

