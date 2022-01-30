Michael Lynn Luttrell

February 1, 1947-December 7, 2021

FT.WORTH, TX-Michael Luttrell, 74, of Ft. Worth, TX died Tuesday December 7, 2021.

He was born on February 1, 1947 in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Floyd and Dorothy Luttrell. He graduated from West High and later earned his degree from University of Northern Iowa. He married Elaine Ross on April 1, 1971 and later divorced. He married Younghwa Luttrell (from Pusan, South Korea), with whom he was married for 26 years.

Michael served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician from 1967-1971. He was employed for Lockheed Martin and remained with them for over 36 years as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer. During his time working there, he was fortunate to travel and live abroad. Travel was a passion of his, along with cars and photography.

Survived by: his wife Younghwa Luttrell of Ft. Worth, TX; his son Jamison Luttrell of Ft. Worth, TX; his twin daughters Emily Luttrell-Narigon of Cedar Falls, IA and Allison Luttrell-Montgomery of Brooklyn Center, MN; 7 grandchildren; his sister Kathleen Barron of Highland, IL; and his brother Gene Luttrell of Waterloo, IA.

Preceded in death by: his parents (Floyd and Dorothy Luttrell) and his sister Joan Sutula.