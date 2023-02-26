October 13, 1949-February 23, 2023

JESUP-Michael Louis Weber, 73 years old of rural Jesup, IA, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church and School in Jesup and the Bosco System in Gilbertville. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Mike was born October 13, 1949, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Francis Joseph Weber and Patricia Ann (Breuer) Weber. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, with the class of 1967. He then attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo for two years where he learned the tool & die trade. He then became a tool and die tradesman for about 20 years, working at H & H Tool; Progressive Tool; and Bachmann Tool & Die. Mike also farmed and drove for Steffen Trucking. His love of riding motorcycles took him to many places from Alaska (more than once) to Key West, FL, and from Massachusetts to Oregon. He amassed over 500 thousand miles riding his cycles and was the “Fearless Leader” of the Sunday rides.

Mike is survived by 7 brothers; Nicholas J. (Nancy) Weber of Jesup, Frank J. (Karen) Weber of Independence, IA, Charles R. (Cathy) Weber of Jesup, Philip F. Weber of Fairbank, IA, Denis J. (Ann) Weber of Independence, David J. (Sue) Weber of Waterloo, Alfred P. (Jane) Weber of Waterloo; 3 sisters; Kathleen Weber of Hubbard, OR, Mary Sue Moore of Manhattan, KS, Annette (Jim) Ingles, Jesup.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Ruth Weber and Jane Story; and three brothers-in-law, Col. Hylan C. Moore, M.D., Kevin Story and Bruce Zimmerman.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.