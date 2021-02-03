February 10, 1960-January 31, 2021

Waterloo-Michael Lee Rigdon, 60, of Waterloo, formally of Dunkerton, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born February 10, 1960 in Waterloo, son of Irwin and Delores Stumme Rigdon.

He was a professional painter for Modern Painting Inc., Waterloo. He had an attention for detail, always impressing his clients. Mike had a significant other of 34 years, Ernestean Brown. He had a special friend in Violette Tyler, someone he could count on to be there when needed over the years.

Survived by: his mother, Delores Rigdon; a daughter, Angie Tyler of Dunkerton; a son. Shane Brown of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Dakota Tyler and Sha-mia Brown; three brothers, Pat of Evansdale, Jody and Troy both of Waterloo; a sister, Stacey of Waterloo; four step-children, Jarrod, Lakisha, SADE, and Vincent Brown; and twelve step-grandchildren.

Preceded by: his father Irwin Rigdon and brother Ron Rigdon.

Services will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, burial to follow at Old Barclay Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will be an hour before services Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.