Michael LaVerne Davis

Michael LaVerne Davis September 12, 1944-September 15,2022 Michael LaVerne Davis went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness while in hospice September 15, 2022 he was born September 12, 1944 in Waterloo to LaVerne and Earlane (Vokes) Davis. Survivors are wife Cynthia (Demro) Davis 55yrs of marriage; son, Scott Davis, Nikki, Mason City; daughters, Lori Davis Clayton, Wendy Davis and Kelly Miller, Waterloo; 9 grandkids, 5 great-grandkids; sisters, Teresa (Davis) Hager, Waterloo, Greg and Cheryle Davis Crow, Aplington. Funeral is on October 4, at Open Bible Church, 928 Jefferson St, Waterloo. Visitation 10-11, service from 11-12 with military salute following then refreshments. Memorials to be sent to family at 1204 Blackhawk Rd Waterloo IA 50701.

