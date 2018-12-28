(1944-2018)
LA PORTE CITY — Michael L. “Mike” Schmitz, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, from complications of a stroke.
He was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Louis W. and Berniece E. Delagardelle Schmitz. He married Carolyn Lewis on Sept. 18, 1965, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.
Mike worked as a large equipment operator at John Deere Co. for 17 years, and owned and operated La Porte Performance Specialties.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Chris (Julie) Schmitz of La Porte City; a daughter, Carrie (Shane) Neil of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Dylan Schmitz, Nicole (Mitchell) Dierks, Jordan Schmitz, Paige (Tucker) Johnson and Vince Neil; a great-grandson, Karsen Neil; four brothers, Pete (Linda) Schmitz of La Porte City, Pat (Paulette) Schmitz of Delaware, Ark., Joe Schmitz of Gilbertville and Robert Schmitz of Brooklyn; and two sisters, Margaret (Charlie) Falk of Naples, Fla., and Mary Sue (John) Murray of Osage.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life service: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation is 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Mike loved working in the shop, watching Westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. He was a lifelong drag racer, winning multiple championships in many classes and longtime member of the Ozark Mountain Super Shifters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.