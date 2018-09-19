CEDAR FALLS — Michael Lee Jackson, 55, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Sept. 17, at Manor Care Health Services.
He was born June 9, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Argall L. and Shirley J. Albee Jackson.
Michael graduated from River Hills in 1984. After graduation he was employed with Goodwill Industries and then with the Olive Garden for 19 years, retiring in 2016.
Survived by: two sisters, Cindy (Ed) Krezek of Waterloo and Nancy (Scott) Scholz of Cedar Falls; nephews Ryan (Natasha) Harrison and Nicholas (Tonya) Harrison; nieces Lindsey (Travis) Lang, Leah (Brian) Seible, Andrea (Aaron) Scholz and Kristen (Wes) Grapp; great-nieces and -nephews Paul, Kelcey, Kaja, Leigha, Madison, Daniel, Tyler, Brenna, Avery, Ronin, Dylan and Remi; and aunts and uncles, Dennis (Wilma) Jackson, Diane (Ralph) Roberts and Carol (Gene) Fassett.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Visitation: will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Family inurnment will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to Special Olympics.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Michael loved to fish in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. He loved his Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He took pride in working at the Olive Garden for 19 years and always quoted “When you’re here, you’re family.” He will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.