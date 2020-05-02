Michael L. Hosch

(1951-2020)
PARKERSBURG — “Mike” Lynn Hosch, 69, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, April 28, at home.He was born April 12, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Carl and Marjorie (Daws) Hosch. Mike graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969. He attended Iowa State University, then transferred to Hawkeye Tech earning an Associates of Arts degree in animal science in 1973. Mike was also in the U.S. Army National Guard.
On Nov. 28, 1970, Mike married Susan Ann Johnson at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Mike farmed and raised hogs. He also owned Two Men and a Tree Spade with Kevin Kyhl and The Falcon’s Nest with his wife.
Mike was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg, the sexton of St. Patrick’s Cemetery, served on the Parkersburg School Board and was a member of the Butler County Pork Producers and the American Legion.
Survivors: his wife; four children, Kim (Wade) Taylor of Polk City, Patrick Hosch (Leah Martin) of Ankeny, Pete (Amanda) Hosch of Urbandale, and Sarah (Steve) Morgan of Greenwood, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Quinn and Zach Taylor, Cassidy and Haley Hosch, Claire and Carl Hosch, and Mara and Connor Morgan; three sisters, Carla (Dick) Whitfield of Rock Island, Ill., Peg (Bob) Neavins of Parkersburg, and Kathy (Robert) Vance of San Marcos, Texas; a sister-in-law, Madonna Hosch of Elkader; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Jim Hosch; and a nephew, Mike Neavins.
Services: The family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Services will be held at a later date. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to UnityPoint Hospice. Send to Sue or by Venmo @Sue-Hosch-1. Donations will be compiled and sent to UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Mike enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing, especially trips to Canada. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and loved attending all their sporting events. Mike’s favorite times were spent with his grandchildren, attending their events and taking them to ISU sporting events.
