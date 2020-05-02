Michael L. Hosch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARKERSBURG — “Mike” Lynn Hosch, 69, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, April 28, at home.He was born April 12, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Carl and Marjorie (Daws) Hosch. Mike graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1969. He attended Iowa State University, then transferred to Hawkeye Tech earning an Associates of Arts degree in animal science in 1973. Mike was also in the U.S. Army National Guard.

On Nov. 28, 1970, Mike married Susan Ann Johnson at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Mike farmed and raised hogs. He also owned Two Men and a Tree Spade with Kevin Kyhl and The Falcon’s Nest with his wife.

Mike was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg, the sexton of St. Patrick’s Cemetery, served on the Parkersburg School Board and was a member of the Butler County Pork Producers and the American Legion.