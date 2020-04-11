Michael L. Elliott
(1956-2020)

SUMNER -- Michael Lee Elliott, 63, of Sumner, died March 28 at home of cancer.

He was born June 13, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Cleo and Kathleen (Salisbury) Elliott. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1975. Mike married Deb Shields on April 19, 1980. Throughout his life he has worked at Lampe Construction, Niemann Construction, Christian Brothers Construction, then he went into trucking with Fox Trucking, Warren Transportation and Valley Trucking.

He just retired from Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools as its transportation director after nine years.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Melissa Elliott and Becky Elliott, both of Sumner; a son, Bryan (Crystal) Elliott of Sumner; his grandchildren, Kennedy Elliott, Isabelle Elliott, Jameson Elliott, Claire Elliott and Lincoln Elliott; his mother of Sumner; his father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Shields of Tripoli; and his siblings, Rusty (Sandy) Elliott, Galveston, Texas, Ed (Dora) Elliott of Altoona, Lucy (John) Gager of Elkader, Deb (Rollie) Ott of Tripoli, and Robin Elliott of Sumner; a brother-in-law, Gery Brinker of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his sister, Linda Brinker; his father; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Miriam Salisbury; and paternal grandparents, Claire and Anna Elliott.

Services: Due to the pandemic, his visitation and funeral will be held at a later date. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Mike loved hosting a good family BBQ, going to the grandchildren's sporting and activity events, planning family vacations, and taking grandchildren to various parades. Mike was an avid reader and enjoyed a good western and sporting events on TV. He took  pride in his flower gardens and his lawn.

