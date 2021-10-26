June 7, 1943-October 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Michael L. Beckner born June 7, 1943, died Friday October 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Mike graduated from East High School in 1961, he worked at Titus Mfg. and United Concrete.

He married Karen Schuler in Las Vegas on March 25th 1985.

He loved his family, friends, his dogs, street rods, nascar, stock car racing and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife Karen, son Dan Schuler, three daughters, Kristi and Larry Nosbisch, Deborah and Mark Turner, Laurie and Tim Gibson. Grandchildren-Amber Schatz and Lucas Sorensen, Malorie and JB Bolger, Lindsey and Josh Dicken, Brittany Gibson and Jason Harris, Joe Nosbisch, Tara Gibson and Kieth Niedert, Chris and Lisa Nosbisch and Mike and Erica Nosbisch, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and Sister and brother in law Vivian and Don Lott and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, James Beckner and Gladys and Shirley Goodling, a brother Richard Beckner and sister in law Myrta Beckner.

Per Mikes request there will be no service. Condolences can be sent to Karen Beckner and family.