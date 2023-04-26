March 24, 1950-April 25, 2023

DIKE–Michael John Rokes, 73, passed away peacefully at Creekside Living in Grundy Center on Tuesday, April 25, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Michael was born on March 24, 1950, in Marshalltown, the son of John “Pat” and Doris (Bossen) Rokes. Mike graduated from Garwin High School in 1968 and later from the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed at Deere and Company for over 36 years. During the summer of 1972, he met Julie while attending a residence hall conference in Wisconsin. Mike introduced himself while on the charter bus and the rest was history. Mike and Julie were married on July 26, 1975, at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, Iowa.

Mike was the best husband, father, and grandfather. He was larger than life to his grandchildren, putting together bicycles, taking them fishing, reading to them, and playing board games. Mike never missed his children’s school or church events and was really enjoying his grandchildren’s activities. He was very proud of Jenny and Matthew and their amazing spouses, Scott and Jenna. Mike was truly a man of faith, honesty, and integrity. Julie always knew she had the best guy ever.

Mike served on the Dike Library Board and several terms as deacon and elder for First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. After retiring, Mike had time to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, read to Dike Elementary students and spent time fishing.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Carroll (Marian) Conklin.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, his daughter Jenny (Scott) Connolly and his son Matthew (Jenna) Rokes. Grandchildren include Noah, Ryder, Parker and Bennett Connolly and Camden, Emerson and Addyson Rokes. Survivors also include his sisters Glenda, Karen (Vince) Ware, Patti (Tim) Speas and LeAnn (Jim) Fleming, as well as sisters-in-law Gwen (Dean) Paulsen and Chris (Steve) Morine and brothers-in-law Kirk (Luann) Conklin and Craig (Deb) Conklin, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service. Inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were meaningful to Mike.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.