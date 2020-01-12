(1945-2019)

EVANSDALE — Michael Jerome Pasley, 74, of Evansdale, died after a brief illness on Dec. 31, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 18, 1945, son of Floyd and Laurinia (Rickard) Pasley.

Michael attended Waverly High School before volunteering to join the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. He was an insurance agent and worked a variety of occupations throughout the Midwest. He always considered the Cedar Valley to be his home.

Survivors: his wife of 22 years, Glenda Pasley; his children, Sandie L. Smith, Lorie Noe (Steve), Mike Pasley; a sister, Janice Nolting; three stepsons, Matthew, Jason and Travis Nissen; his grandchildren, Justin Noe, Jennifer Byrd, Samuel, Sawyer and Spencer Smith, Matthew, David, Addie and Sam Nissen, Adessa, Zackery, Lily, Alexander and Kelley Dralle; and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and McKinley Byrd.

Memorials: to George Wyth State Park.

In the last years of his life, he enjoyed going to George Wyth State Park and taking picture of nature and wildlife photos. His life will be honored in the spring at the park. For details, please contact the family.

