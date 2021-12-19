 Skip to main content
Michael James Kramer

December 18, 2021

Michael James Kramer, age 58, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene, Iowa, with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will follow lunch at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Mike's family for late designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321

