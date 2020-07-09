Michael J. Shimp

Michael John Shimp, 76, of rural New Hartford, Iowa, died at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born January 17, 1944 in Waterloo, the son of Richard “Dick” and Lula (Lobdell) Shimp. Michael married Patricia Clabaugh on July 1, 1977 at St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo West High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Michael continued his education in the Navy and at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He was an electrician at John Deere & Company in Waterloo for 31 years, retiring in 2004. Michael was in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, and the VFW, where he belonged to the Military Order of the Cootie. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, a long-time blood donor with the American Red Cross and volunteered at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and MHI in Independence.