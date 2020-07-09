Michael J. Shimp

(1944-2020)
Michael John Shimp, 76, of rural New Hartford, Iowa, died at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born January 17, 1944 in Waterloo, the son of Richard “Dick” and Lula (Lobdell) Shimp. Michael married Patricia Clabaugh on July 1, 1977 at St. Timothys United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo West High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Michael continued his education in the Navy and at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He was an electrician at John Deere & Company in Waterloo for 31 years, retiring in 2004. Michael was in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, and the VFW, where he belonged to the Military Order of the Cootie. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, a long-time blood donor with the American Red Cross and volunteered at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and MHI in Independence.
Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia Shimp, of New Hartford; his son, Michael (Bob Lehr) Clabaugh, of Burnsville, Minnesota and his daughter, Lori (Steven) Weber, of Dewar, Iowa; three grandchildren, Elise Lehr, Louis (Stacey) Weber and Katie (Eric) Weber Niedert; a great grandchild, Noah Weber, and two brothers, Dennis (Jan) Shimp of Venice, Florida and Sam (Connie) Shimp of Norwalk, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Shimp and his mother and stepfather, Lula (Richard “Dick”) McDonald; a granddaughter, Stephanie Lehr, and his sister, Sydney McBride.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be 4—6:00 p.m. Friday, and one hour before service Saturday, at the funeral home. DUE TO COVID-19, THOSE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND SERVICE SHOULD BRING AND WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE. Memorials may be directed to the family for future donations to veterans charitable organizations. Online condolences may be left at www.Dahl FuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.