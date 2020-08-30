 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael J. Paidar
0 entries

Michael J. Paidar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael J. Paidar

(1967-2020)

Michael Joseph Paidar, age 53, of Maple Grove, Minnesota passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg & Joe and Esther Paidar. Survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville, IA; and sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf, IA; and extended family and many friends.

Mike was a Fire Captain and Paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community.

Complete obituary with information on services and memorials: www.gearty-delmore.com, 763-553-1411.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News