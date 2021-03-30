May 24, 1951—March 27, 2021

INDEPENDENCE Independence – Michael J. Hayward, 69 years old, of Independence, IA, died after battling a lengthy illness, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with Fr. David M. Beckman, celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 30th, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home for an hour before services, Wednesday. Memorials will be directed to the Independence Athletic Booster Club.

Masks and social distancing will be required.