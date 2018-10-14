Try 1 month for 99¢
Michael Burger

JESUP – Michael John Burger, 53, of Jesup, died Friday, Oct. 12, at home from cancer.

Michael was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Waterloo, son of Donald Henry Burger and Louise Rose (Crogveek) Burger. He attended Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. In 1993, he married Cheryl Pentecost on the Burger family farm south of Jesup. They later divorced. He married Mary Jean Mabb on Dec. 31, 1999, at Assembly of God Church in Vinton.

Mike was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. He had worked for Hershberger Tiling and later R & R Tiling in Jesup before a short time at Hawkeye Metal Spinning.

Survivors: his wife, Mary; a daughter, Victoria Burger of Kingsman, Ariz.; two stepdaughters, Shannon (Aaron) Corkery of Fairbank and Sandra Conway of Brandon; six stepgrandchildren; his parents of Jesup; a sister, Karen (Andrew) VanderStoep of Hollandale, Minn.; and a brother, Mark Burger of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents.

Services: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com

