Michael Henry Eder

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m.—Friday, June 25, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup with Pastor Kristen Corr Rod, officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Volga, IA. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup, IA. Casket Bearers will be members of the American Legion. Visitation for Mike will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Michael was born August 14, 1933, in Muscatine County, IA, near Buffalo, the son of Henry Helmuth Eder and Bertha Mae (Wiseman) Eder. He moved, when a small child with his parents to a farm in Clayton County, IA, and graduated from Strawberry Point High School with the class of 1951. On April 5, 1953, Michael was united in marriage to Helen Ilene Chase at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga, IA. He entered the US Army in May 1953 and started as a helicopter mechanic but due to his aptitude for math, became and artillery fire control technician. He then attended college at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA, where he earned BS Degrees in Physics and Mathematics, graduating in 1959. Michael and Helen moved to Jesup in 1959 when he was hired to teach high school chemistry, physics, science and math. He taught at Jesup High School for 17 years and then in 1976 he and his brother formed a construction company. In 1981 he became Superintendent of the Jesup Water Department, until 1995. Helen preceded him in death in October 2015.