Michael H. Dempsey

(1940-2020)

WAVERLY — Michael Harold Dempsey, 80, of Waverly, died Monday, March 2, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Waverly, son of Harold and Verna (Jensen) Dempsey. He graduated from Waverly High School. On June 16, 1963, he married Rosalie Fuller at St. John’s Lutheran Church Maxfield rural Denver.

Mike worked at a lumberyard and farmed.

Survivors: a daughter, Karlene (Bill) Hummel of Jesup; two sons, Kirk (Iva) Dempsey of Appleton, Wis., and Kevin (Robert) Dempsey/Carter of Peoria, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Formanek, Kylea (Nick) Brautigam, Dominik and Marek Dempsey; four great-grandsons, Maverick, Brooks, Nicholas and Kash; a special friend, Wilma Sola and her daughters, Hazel and Bobbi Jo and their families.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Robert Dempsey; a nephew, Michael Dempsey; and an aunt, Evelyn, and an uncle, Clarence Ducker.