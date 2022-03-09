Michael H. Andorf

August 22, 1947-March 5, 2022

Michael passed away on March 5, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born on August 22, 1947, in Waterloo, IA to Paul F. and Evelyn (Mc Dermott) Andorf. Michael graduated in 1966 from Independence High School. He attended Loras College and Mankato State. After college, Michael was in the Navy Reserve. He married Beverly Peterman in 1971 and they lived in Hawaii while Michael was stationed there.

Michael farmed with his step father and uncle for seventeen years at Rowley, IA. He then worked for seventeen years at the Department of Transportation before retiring.

He described himself as a pondering poet and riverbank philosopher with poems published in 125 books including three of his own published books. Michael was nominated for Poet Laureate of Iowa. Michael enjoyed being outside, spending time with his family, doing genealogy and watching the Chicago Bears, Cubs and his grandchildren compete.

Michael is survived by his wife Beverly, children, Erica Andorf and Carson Andorf (Destri) and grandchildren Blayke (Draven) and Marcus Coleman, Carissa and Caelyn Andorf and great-grandchildren, Quincy and Iylah Coleman, sisters, Michele Ward and Janine Ambrose and brothers, Gene and Brett Mealhow. Michael is also survived by a special aunt, Patricia Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Paul Mealhow.

There is a memorial at the Waterloo Center of the Arts on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 1-4pm with a special tribute at 2 pm.