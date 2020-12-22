Michael Gerst was born March 26, 1957 in Waterloo, IA; the son of Eugene and Maxine (Alhelm) Gerst. He married Renee Kisner on November 27, 1997 she preceded him in death on January 13, 2014. Mike worked at Black Hawk Sprinklers for 34 years, where he was semi-retired. He was an avid bowler and was in various leagues in Waterloo. Mike enjoyed watching and attending stock car races as well as his time at Legends Bar and Grill. He also liked spending his time camping with his extended family at the Red Barn Resort in Lansing, IA. Mike was very close with his four nephews and his niece.