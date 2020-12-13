Michael G. Mootz

August 23, 1951-December 9, 2020
Michael Gene Mootz, 69, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 9 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas.
He was born Aug. 23, 1951 in Bellevue, Iowa, son of Oscar and Dorothy Weber Mootz. He married Marilyn S. Weber on June 21, 1980 at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
Michael graduated from Marquette High School, Kirkwood Community College, and received his bachelor degree from Upper Iowa University. He was employed as a systems analyst with John Deere, retiring in 2016.
Michael enjoyed fixing-up houses, spending time with his grandkids and grandpup, talking with his children, and going out to eat with friends and family.
Survivors include: his wife of Waterloo; two sons, Joseph (Tiara) of Bolingbrook, Ill. and David (Melissa) of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Isla, Theodore and Anna; three brothers, Paul (Judy), Gerald (Jean), and Stephen (Cathy) all of Dubuque.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Wayne Mootz.
A family memorial mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
