Michael G. Klein

(1946-2019)
DYSART — Michael Gene Klein, 72, of Dysart, died at home Wednesday, Feb. 6.
He was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Loren and Lois Lorraine (Corcran) Klein. He married Cassie Felts in Traer on Dec. 6, 1969.
He graduated from Dysart High School and then served in the U.S. Navy and the Naval Reserve from 1965-1974 as a machinist mate in the Nuclear Power Submarine Service. Mike attended Hawkeye Tech, where he received technical training. From 1981 to 1992, he served in the Iowa Army National Guard as the crew chief for UH-1M, OH-58 and AH-1F helicopters. He also was employed at John Deere as a skilled tradesman, retiring after 36 years in January of 2009.
Mike was active in various leadership positions for Boy Scouts, taught hunter’s safety courses and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dysart.
Survived by: his wife; his three sons, Travis (Nicole) Klein of Dysart, Michael “Shane” (Sara) Klein of La Porte City and Sheldon (April) Klein of Dysart; a sister, Rona (Dennis) Amundson of Altoona; a sister-in-law, Joyce Klein of Des Moines; a brother-in-law, Ed (Linda) Felts of Dysart; and nine grandchildren, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Meghan, Cora, Kaleb, Samuel, Elijah, Hayden and Anna.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Ronald Klein; and a grandson, Michael.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, 407 Main St., Dysart, with burial in the Dysart Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman, had a special passion for music and loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
