CEDAR FALLS-Michael F. Whiteman, 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa.

Following Michaels wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Public Memorial and Military Flag Ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location. Pastor Tim Platt will be officiating. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be directed in Michael's name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere.

Michael Fay Whiteman was born on February 23, 1949, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Kathleen (Adams) Whiteman. He was raised and educated in the Waterloo school districts and graduated from Waterloo East High School, with the class of 1967. Following high school, Michael went on to Honorably serve his country in the United States Army. He served as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic during the Vietnam War. Michael was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sheryl “Sherry” Neith on May 29, 1971 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale, Iowa. From this union the couple were blessed with two children: Scott and Monica.

Michael was a very hard-working man who dedicated over 30 years at John Deere in multiple positions, retiring as a Short Block Engine Inspector. In his younger years, Michael was an avid NASCAR fan and collector. He was also proud of most anything related to John Deere, as well as his family. Michael loved his family and might have been a man of few words, but his family was his world. He will be truly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Scott Whiteman of Cedar Falls and Monica (Lonny) Schutte of Elk Run Heights; five grandchildren and three brothers: Dennis, Kenny and David (Robin) Whiteman.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Whiteman; parents: Ralph and Kathleen Whiteman; two sisters and one brother.