(1939-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Michael F. McCarville, 79, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, Jan. 21.
He was born April 21, 1939, in Lime Springs, son of Michael and Frances Turek McCarville. He married Judy Ann McDonald on Oct. 7, 1961, in Newhall. She died Jan. 25, 2013.
Michael was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed with Chamberlain Manufacturing Co. and later with Covenant Medical Center.
Survivors include: three sons, Joseph (Cris) McCarville of Fort Dodge, Chris (Melissa) McCarville of Springdale, Ark., and Dan McCarville of Louisville, Tenn.; a daughter, Molly McCarville of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Tina, Josh, Joey, Nathan, Evan, Tyler, William and Walker; a sister, Madonna Reisner of Calmar; a brother, John (Judy) McCarville of Springfield, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Inez McCarville of Dike and Arlene (Paul) Jaehrling of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Peg Bardsley of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his wife; three brothers, Edwin, Ray and Dave McCarville; a sister, Aurilla (Ray) Craft; and two sisters-in-law, Joan (Neal) Sloan and Darlene McDonald.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
